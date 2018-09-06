Facts

Ukrainian Opposition Bloc demands parliamentary speaker's resignation over Hitler remark

Ukrainian Opposition Bloc demands parliamentary speaker's resignation over Hitler remark

Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada Chairman Andriy Parubiy must resign after making statements violating the legislation banning Nazism, opposition parliamentary faction Opposition Bloc leader Yuriy Boiko said.

"The parliamentary speaker, the second highest-ranking official in the country, directly violated the law banning Nazism while positively mentioning the leader of the Third Reich in a TV program. In any civilized society, a parliamentary speaker must resign voluntarily after such remarks," Boiko said at the parliament on Thursday.

"If Andriy Volodymyrovych doesn't step down voluntarily, our faction reserves the right to submit an address to the parliaments of all countries explaining this disgraceful incident and a direct violation of Ukrainian law by the second highest-ranking official in the country," Boiko said.

The Opposition Bloc has registered a draft resolution on dismissing Parubiy, Boiko said. He called for putting the document up for vote and supporting it.

Parubiy in reply called Boiko's statement absurd. "I said on the air that the Nazis used referendums as a direct democracy method for manipulations," he said, adding that he denounced such methods.

