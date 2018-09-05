Ukrainian-Romanian drills Riverine 2018 start in Odesa region

The Ukrainian-Romanian military drills Riverine 2018 began in Izmail, Odesa region on September 4, the press center of the Ukrainian Air Force command has reported.

"The goal of international exercises is to develop joint actions of multinational tactical cutter groups to improve their compatibility and capabilities for carrying out a security operation on the Danube River," the message says.

"We conduct such bilateral Ukrainian-Romanian exercises Riverine 2018 for the first time and they are aimed at strengthening regional security and improving cooperation between the fleets of Ukraine and Romania," Andriy Kurylenko, the deputy head of the Combat Training Department of the Ukrainian Navy Command said.

Ukrainian and Romanian military seamen and border guards will be working out tactical elements for NATO standards in the multinational tactical cutter groups for three days. They also will be improving the compatibility of the two countries' fleets and coastguards for covering the surface situation on the Danube River, tactical maneuvering and conducting search operations. The training will take place on the Danube River from Izmail (Ukraine) to Braila (Romania) and will last until September 6, 2018.