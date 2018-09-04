Facts

13:12 04.09.2018

Parubiy on Euro-Atlantic course of Ukraine: This should not be reviewed

1 min read
Parubiy on Euro-Atlantic course of Ukraine: This should not be reviewed

Verkhovna Rada Chairman Andriy Parubiy underlines that he supports the initiatives to consolidate the Euro-Atlantic vector of development of Ukraine in the Constitution, which should not be rejected.

"I emphasize that I support the proposal that we consolidate the Euro-Atlantic direction in the Constitution of Ukraine," Parubiy said during the opening of the ninth session of the parliament of the eighth convocation.

According to him, this is important not only in form, but also in content.

"We cannot allow our Euro-Atlantic area to be ever revised by anyone. And changes in the Constitution will guarantee that this direction will be preserved regardless of what kind of politicians will be in Ukraine - at the presidential office or in this hall of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. This is our duty and our mission," the speaker said.

Tags: #parubiy
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Parubiy opens ninth Rada session

Rada to start new session with series of European integration bills – Parubiy

Parubiy speaks at meeting of leaders of Ukraine's foreign diplomatic missions

Election campaign in Ukraine won't interfere with effective work of parliament - Parubiy

Reform office to be created in Ukraine's parliament

Rada should consider Electoral Code no later than October – Parubiy

Single electronic card for parliamentarians is to be introduced in 2019 – Parubiy

Parubiuy closes 8th Verkhovna Rada session, next one to open on Sept 4

Parliament to consider appointment of new CEC members this week - Parubiy

Russia promotes Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project for political pressure on EU, expanding corruption schemes

LATEST

Klimkin again points to need for introducing biometric visa regime with Russia

Two Ukrainian servicemen injured amid 20 enemy attacks in Donbas

Poroshenko intends to address Verkhovna Rada in Sept

NBU to sell $100 mln in foreign currency on Tuesday

About one million Ukrainians leave the country every year

President's draft of amendments to Constitution regarding Ukraine's aspirations to join EU, NATO published on Rada website

Klimkin says 'more steps' towards terminating agreements with Russia pending

Poroshenko will meet with Rada faction heads on Sept 3

Kyiv neither prolongs Ukraine-Russia friendship pact nor denunciates it

Rada profile committee preparing bill enabling Defense Ministry to be direct importer of weapons from U.S.

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD