Parubiy on Euro-Atlantic course of Ukraine: This should not be reviewed

Verkhovna Rada Chairman Andriy Parubiy underlines that he supports the initiatives to consolidate the Euro-Atlantic vector of development of Ukraine in the Constitution, which should not be rejected.

"I emphasize that I support the proposal that we consolidate the Euro-Atlantic direction in the Constitution of Ukraine," Parubiy said during the opening of the ninth session of the parliament of the eighth convocation.

According to him, this is important not only in form, but also in content.

"We cannot allow our Euro-Atlantic area to be ever revised by anyone. And changes in the Constitution will guarantee that this direction will be preserved regardless of what kind of politicians will be in Ukraine - at the presidential office or in this hall of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. This is our duty and our mission," the speaker said.