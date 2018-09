About one million Ukrainians leave the country every year

Approximately one million Ukrainians leave Ukraine every year, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin has said.

"We really have a disastrous situation - about one million Ukrainians depart every year. We predict this situation will unfortunately continue in the near-term outlook," he said on the air of the Freedom of Speech talk show on Monday.

According to the latest data, 1.4 million Ukrainians live in Poland, he said.