Four wounded in 19 attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas over past day – JFO HQ

Russia-led militants have fired 19 times on the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces over the past 24 hours, mainly using grenade launchers, heavy machineguns and small arms, wounding four Ukrainian servicemen, the press service of the headquarters of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has said.

"The situation in the area of the Joint Forces Operation has remained controlled over the past 24 hours. Russian occupation forces continued to violate the established ceasefire throughout the entire contact line, using mainly grenade launchers, heavy machineguns and small arms. In some areas they used weapons banned by the Minsk agreements," reads a report by the JFO headquarters published on its Facebook page on Thursday.

According to the report, the enemy was active in the Svitlodarsk sector, firing at Ukrainian positions from antitank grenade launchers and heavy machineguns. Two Ukrainian defenders were wounded in the fighting.

In the Luhansk sector, the situation was not calm near Krymske, where the enemy used an 82mm mortar, infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers and heavy machineguns, whereas the defenders of Prychepylivka came under automatic grenade launcher fire. In addition, militants committed a provocation near the village of Stanytsia Luhanska, firing from small arms.

In the Horlivka sector, illegal armed groups used automatic and hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers, heavy machineguns and small arms to shell the defenders of Zaitseve and Pivdenne, which was a cover for the actions of the enemy's sabotage and reconnaissance group.

"Thanks to the proper organization of the defense, the enemy's intentions were uncovered, and the fire from available means forced the enemy to retreat with losses. One saboteur was killed after hitting an explosive device, and six more were wounded," the report said.

In addition, two Ukrainian servicemen were also wounded as a result of the enemy's activity.

In Donetsk sector, militants used grenade launchers and small arms to attack the defenders of Avdiyivka, Nevelske and Novomykhailivka.

In the Mariupol sector, militants continued provocative actions, trying to force Ukrainian servicemen to open fire.