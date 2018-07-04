Facts

13:04 04.07.2018

New Forces Movement leader Derevianko intends to run for Ukraine's president in 2019

1 min read
New Forces Movement leader Derevianko intends to run for Ukraine's president in 2019

One of the leaders of the New Forces Movement party, independent parliamentarian Yuriy Derevianko has announced his intention to run for the presidency of Ukraine in the elections in 2019.

"I run for the presidency. I am going to create a new system - a system of neo-economics and a digital state where we will think in terms of Big Data, block chain, robotics, smart contracts, categories of nano- and quantum neural technologies, and not corruption, oligarchy, bureaucracy and the eternal struggle against them," Derevianko said in a video message posted on his Instagram channel.

He stressed that he stands for the construction of a system where people will make decisions in the state, using their voice not once in five years, but constantly. "This system will ensure that modern Ukrainians would live in a peaceful, rich, successful state that will be the number one in Europe," the politician said.

Over the next days, he promised to explain on his pages in social networks how he would implement cryptography, protect property rights, whether the tax office, customs office and CEC would be needed, and how people could govern the state.

Tags: #elections #president #derevianko
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Presidential Administration denies talk with MEP Harms about preparation of any draft laws on equality rights

Major threats to Ukrainian elections will arise in Ukraine itself – CEC head

Roman Bezsmertny plans to run for president

President vetoes law on diplomatic service

Tymoshenko: We won elections to territorial communities with over 35% of votes

Bloc of Petro Poroshenko candidates for post of territorial community chairmen win in 26 communities

President signs law on protection of children from sexual exploitation

Ukrainian president, German parliament speaker discuss further Ukraine-IMF cooperation

Authorities preparing favorable scenario for themselves in 2019 elections – expert

Ukraine won't recognize presidential elections in Crimea, will impose sanctions against its organizers, calls on EU to do the same – Poroshenko

LATEST

Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded in Donbas on Wednesday

Ukrainian police getting closer to European standards – Poroshenko

Russia's special services use 181 Internet resources in 2018 to destabilize Ukraine

Poroshenko signs law on disciplinary regulations of National Police

Situation with delayed flights resolved, tourists return home

Ukrainians most worried about war in Donbas, level of life and economy - poll

Ukraine's Tax Police exist – Groysman

Lithuanian parliament speaker vows to help ICRC reps visit Ukrainian political prisoners in Russia

President signs currency bill into law

Arrested ex-MP charged with several crimes, implicated in others

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD