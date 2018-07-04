New Forces Movement leader Derevianko intends to run for Ukraine's president in 2019

One of the leaders of the New Forces Movement party, independent parliamentarian Yuriy Derevianko has announced his intention to run for the presidency of Ukraine in the elections in 2019.

"I run for the presidency. I am going to create a new system - a system of neo-economics and a digital state where we will think in terms of Big Data, block chain, robotics, smart contracts, categories of nano- and quantum neural technologies, and not corruption, oligarchy, bureaucracy and the eternal struggle against them," Derevianko said in a video message posted on his Instagram channel.

He stressed that he stands for the construction of a system where people will make decisions in the state, using their voice not once in five years, but constantly. "This system will ensure that modern Ukrainians would live in a peaceful, rich, successful state that will be the number one in Europe," the politician said.

Over the next days, he promised to explain on his pages in social networks how he would implement cryptography, protect property rights, whether the tax office, customs office and CEC would be needed, and how people could govern the state.