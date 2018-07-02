Facts

09:13 02.07.2018

Ukraine should strengthen international regime of de-occupation of Crimea - Poroshenko

1 min read
Ukraine should strengthen international regime of de-occupation of Crimea - Poroshenko

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has called on the international community to turn Crimea into an unbearable burden for Russia.

"Ukraine should strengthen the international regime of de-occupation of the Crimean peninsula. At a time when Russia is militarizing the peninsula at an accelerated pace, turning Crimea into an 'island of no freedom,' we should effectively use the existing international legal mechanisms to turn the occupied peninsula into an unbearable burden for Moscow," Poroshenko wrote on his Facebook page on Sunday, July 1

Tags: #crimea #poroshenko
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Ukrainian president to visit Serbia on July 3

Two criminal cases opened against Crimean Tatar Paralamov in Crimea

Poroshenko: peacekeeping mission in Donbas is way to peace, test of Kremlin's genuine intention

Poroshenko grateful to EU leaders for support of Ukraine

ECHR unites claims of Ukraine vs. Russia on Crimea, Donbas into two large proceedings

Poroshenko asks to intensify work on amendments to Constitution regarding right of Crimean Tatars to self-determination

PACE adopts resolution on Ukrainian political prisoners in Russia, Crimea

Poroshenko signs law on creation of High Anti-Corruption Court

I thank indomitable Volodymyr Balukh for his letter, courage – Poroshenko

Poroshenko appoints ambassadors of Ukraine to Switzerland, Denmark

LATEST

Denisova asks embassies of EU countries to urge Putin to release all Ukrainian political prisoners, incl. Sentsov

Kyiv names 23 Russians it wants swapped for Ukrainians convicted, held in Russia, Donbas

Bravo airlines to return 850 Ukrainians from Tunis at its expense because of Oasis debts

Ukrainian MP Shevchenko to stand for presidency

Parliament to consider appointment of new CEC members this week - Parubiy

Omelyan wants PGO to investigate tour operator Oasis Travel

Kyivstar appoints VEON CFO head of supervisory board

Revolution of Dignity museum to be built in Kyiv under project of German architects

Militants attack Ukrainian positions in Donbas 25 times over past day

Delegates of Ukraine Reform Conference in Copenhagen outline priority areas for further cooperation with Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD