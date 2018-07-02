Ukraine should strengthen international regime of de-occupation of Crimea - Poroshenko

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has called on the international community to turn Crimea into an unbearable burden for Russia.

"Ukraine should strengthen the international regime of de-occupation of the Crimean peninsula. At a time when Russia is militarizing the peninsula at an accelerated pace, turning Crimea into an 'island of no freedom,' we should effectively use the existing international legal mechanisms to turn the occupied peninsula into an unbearable burden for Moscow," Poroshenko wrote on his Facebook page on Sunday, July 1