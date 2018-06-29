Facts

12:50 29.06.2018

EU calls on Russia to accept its responsibility for downing flight MH17 over Ukraine in 2014

1 min read
EU calls on Russia to accept its responsibility for downing flight MH17 over Ukraine in 2014

EU summit participants have agreed that Russia should accept its responsibility for downing flight MH17 over Ukraine in 2014.

"The European Council reiterates its full support for UNSC Resolution 2166 concerning the downing of flight MH-17. It calls on the Russian Federation to accept its responsibility and to fully cooperate with all efforts to establish truth, justice and accountability," the European Council said in its final conclusions of the first day of the EU summit held in Brussels.

The Boeing 777 operated by Malaysia Airlines, en route from Amsterdam (the Netherlands) to Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), was shot down in the sky over Donetsk region on July 17, 2014. There were 298 people on board. All of them died.

Earlier, the Joint Investigation Team (JIT), which includes experts from Australia, Belgium, Malaysia, the Netherlands and Ukraine, said that a surface-to-air missile that shot down a passenger airplane in eastern Ukraine was in service with the 53rd Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces deployed in Kursk.

Tags: #eu #summit #russia #mh17
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Denisova to report EU commissioner for human rights, UN, OSCE missions she not permitted to visit all hostages in Russia

Russia hides state of health of Ukrainian prisoners, including Sentsov – ombudsman Denisova

EU leaders agree to extend economic sanctions against Russia – media

Photo book "World we defend" about developments in Donbas presented to military attaches of foreign states in Kyiv

Never turn your back on Russia – you will be stabbed - Groysman

Council of EU approves 4th MFA program worth EUR 1 bln for Ukraine

Russian penitentiary system recognizes Sentsov as Ukrainian national - lawyer

EU's extension of sanctions against Russia speaks of unity of member states as regards territorial integrity of Ukraine – Mingarelli

EU extends sanctions against Russia for Crimea annexation

World leaders join to release Ukrainian political prisoners continuing pressure on Russia – Poroshenko

LATEST

PM: results of healthcare reform to be noticeable in two or three years

Poroshenko grateful to EU leaders for support of Ukraine

JFO HQ reports 4 KIA, 2 WIA amid 28 enemy attacks in Donbas in past day

ECHR unites claims of Ukraine vs. Russia on Crimea, Donbas into two large proceedings

Putin, Trump to meet in Helsinki on July 16

Parubiy, Volker discuss security situation in Ukraine, involvement of U.S. business in GTS modernization

Denisova says she doesn't believe any statements of her Russian counterpart Moskalkova

Sentsov healthy, but concerns remain - Moskalkova

Poroshenko asks to intensify work on amendments to Constitution regarding right of Crimean Tatars to self-determination

PACE adopts resolution on Ukrainian political prisoners in Russia, Crimea

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD