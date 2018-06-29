Facts

12:25 29.06.2018

EU leaders agree to extend economic sanctions against Russia – media

1 min read
EU leaders agree to extend economic sanctions against Russia – media

 A decision to extend sanctions against Russia was made at the EU Summit, mass media has reported, referring to sources.

One of the EU officials told reporters that leaders of the EU countries on Friday decided to extend economic sanctions against Russia imposed for illegally annexing Crimea and Sevastopol and by sending fighters and weapons into eastern Ukraine.

The sanctions have been extended for six months. The sanctions target business relations with banks, other financial institutions, companies in the energy and defense sectors of Russia.

The sources said that the discussion about the sanctions was brief. Reports of German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron on the implementation of the Minsk Agreements were head, and the leaders of the two countries stated the absence of any positive changes in the area.

Tags: #eu #summit #sanctions_russia
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Denisova to report EU commissioner for human rights, UN, OSCE missions she not permitted to visit all hostages in Russia

Poroshenko grateful to EU leaders for support of Ukraine

EU calls on Russia to accept its responsibility for downing flight MH17 over Ukraine in 2014

Council of EU approves 4th MFA program worth EUR 1 bln for Ukraine

Ukraine adds Russian parties to blacklist

EU's extension of sanctions against Russia speaks of unity of member states as regards territorial integrity of Ukraine – Mingarelli

EU extends sanctions against Russia for Crimea annexation

Ukraine, three other countries join EU Council's sanctions decision for illegal elections in Crimea

EP to vote on EUR 1 bln of macro-financial aid to Ukraine on June 13

Poroshenko to be invited to NATO summit – Stoltenberg

LATEST

PM: results of healthcare reform to be noticeable in two or three years

Russia hides state of health of Ukrainian prisoners, including Sentsov – ombudsman Denisova

JFO HQ reports 4 KIA, 2 WIA amid 28 enemy attacks in Donbas in past day

ECHR unites claims of Ukraine vs. Russia on Crimea, Donbas into two large proceedings

Putin, Trump to meet in Helsinki on July 16

Parubiy, Volker discuss security situation in Ukraine, involvement of U.S. business in GTS modernization

Denisova says she doesn't believe any statements of her Russian counterpart Moskalkova

Sentsov healthy, but concerns remain - Moskalkova

Poroshenko asks to intensify work on amendments to Constitution regarding right of Crimean Tatars to self-determination

PACE adopts resolution on Ukrainian political prisoners in Russia, Crimea

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD