EU leaders agree to extend economic sanctions against Russia – media

A decision to extend sanctions against Russia was made at the EU Summit, mass media has reported, referring to sources.

One of the EU officials told reporters that leaders of the EU countries on Friday decided to extend economic sanctions against Russia imposed for illegally annexing Crimea and Sevastopol and by sending fighters and weapons into eastern Ukraine.

The sanctions have been extended for six months. The sanctions target business relations with banks, other financial institutions, companies in the energy and defense sectors of Russia.

The sources said that the discussion about the sanctions was brief. Reports of German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron on the implementation of the Minsk Agreements were head, and the leaders of the two countries stated the absence of any positive changes in the area.