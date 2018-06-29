Facts

11:15 29.06.2018

JFO HQ reports 4 KIA, 2 WIA amid 28 enemy attacks in Donbas in past day

 The enemy has violated the ceasefire in Donbas 28 times in the past 24 hours, killing four Ukrainian soldiers and injuring two more, the the press centre of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) said in a statement on Facebook.

Ukrainian positions near Svitlodarsk and Novozvanivka in the Svitlodarsk Bulge area came under attack by grenade launchers and heavy machine guns. One Ukrainian soldier was killed and another was injured, the press service said.

"The gunfire was intense near Yuzhne in the Horlivka area. The enemy actively used mortars, grenade launchers, and heavy machine guns under the cover of a sniper and a sabotage group... Two Ukrainian soldiers were killed. A defender of Luhanske was injured in the same area later as a result of a hostile attack involving grenade launchers and heavy machine guns," the press service said.

Ukrainian positions were attacked near Mariyinka and Avdiyivka in the Donetsk sector. One serviceman suffered lethal injuries in the vicinity of Avdiyivka, it said.

The militants fired at Pavlopil, Vodiane, Lebedynske, Hnutove, Novotroitske and Shyrokyne in the Mariupol sector.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, nine militants were killed and eight wounded.

