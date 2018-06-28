Kyiv reports 3 KIA, 3 WIA in Donbas in past 24 hours

Over the past day, the militants violated the cease-fire regime 32 times, killing three soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and injuring another three, along with two civilians, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) Headquarters has reported.

"In total, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted 32 targeted attacks on Ukrainian Joint Forces Operation (JFO) units over that period, heavy weapons were used in four of the incidents, the press service of the JFO Headquarters said in a morning update on Facebook on June 28.

Attacks were launched on Krymske and Stanytsia Luhanska in the Luhansk area, Maryinka, Avdiyivka, Yuzhne, Opytne, and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk sector, and Lybidynske, Vodiane, Hnutove, Talakivka, Starohnativka, Pavlopil, Bohdanivka, and Shyrokyne in the Mariupol sector, the Joint Forces' press service wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, ten militants were killed and seven wounded.