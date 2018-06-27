Facts

Court cancels arrest of house, bank accounts and land plots of ex-Finance Minister of Ukraine Kolobov

Kyiv's Pechersky District Court has granted the petition of the lawyer of former Minister of Finance of Ukraine Yuriy Kolobov, Yulia Stepanenko, and canceled the arrest of the ex-minister's property.

The court ruling, adopted on May 3 and posted on the website of the single court rulings register on June 21, states that on February 21, 2018 Kolobov was released from criminal liability under Part 2 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (official negligence), while criminal proceedings opened under Part 5 of Article 191 (misappropriation, embezzlement of property or possession of it by abuse of office on a particularly large scale or by an organized group) and then re-classified according to Part 2 of Article 367 were closed.

The lawyer petitioned for the abolition of arrest of Kolobov's property due to the closure of the case against him. The court granted her petition and canceled the arrest of the house with an area of 512.4 square meters, cash on accounts in four banks and two plots of land in the village of Kozyn in Obukhiv district of Kyiv region.

As reported, Kyiv's Pechersky District Court on February 21, 2018 satisfied the request of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine and released Kolobov from criminal liability in connection with expiration of the period of limitations.

