Legislation urgently needed to address information security problems – Turchynov

Secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council Oleksandr Turchynov has said there are no legal and technical opportunities to respond quickly to information threats, and, therefore, this problem must be urgently resolved at the legislative level.

"Ukraine's SBU Security Service was forced to close the Russian information resources on the sanctions lists for several months. We do not have the technology to promptly turn off a particular resource, even when it poses a real threat to the security of the country. That is, after the NSDC decision was taken, the Security Service urged providers to fulfill this decision," Turchynov said in an exclusive interview with the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

He noted that even after the providers had implemented the SBU's recommendations, there were many ways to circumvent the sanctions and go to information resources, which continue the information aggression against Ukraine.

"This means that there is no legal and, therefore, technical possibilities for prompt response to information threats, which must be urgently resolved at the legislative level," Turchynov said.