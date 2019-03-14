Turchynov greets Ukrainian soldiers on Volunteer Fighter Day

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksandr Turchynov has greeted the Ukrainian military on Volunteer Fighter Day, the NSDC press service has said.

"Dear volunteer fighters, glorious sons and daughters of Ukraine! I sincerely greet you on this day! It was the volunteer battalions who, having taken the first blow, gave us the opportunity to mobilize, prepare and arm the army, form the National Guard, and suppress the separatist revolts that were organized by special services of the Russian Federation in the south and east of Ukraine," he said in a statement posted on the NSDC website on March 14.

Turchynov said that during the decisive events of 2014 when a large-scale volunteer movement was mobilized, a victorious Ukrainian nation was formed and proved to the world that Ukraine is capable of protecting itself.

"The volunteer movement has forever entered the history of the heroic struggle and victory of Ukraine; it will always be a confirmation of the power and invincibility of our state and its people! Happy holiday, heroes!" he said.