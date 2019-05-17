Facts

17:23 17.05.2019

Turchynov resigns as Ukrainian defense secretary

1 min read
Turchynov resigns as Ukrainian defense secretary

Ukrainian National Defense and Security Council (NDSC) Secretary Oleksandr Turchynov has resigned due to the current presidential term of office ending, the NDSC press service said, citing his resignation letter.

"Due to the end of the term of office of the Ukrainian president, who appointed me to my post, I request the consideration of the termination of my powers as secretary of the National Defense and Security Council in accordance with legislation. In light of the continuation of the Russian Federation's armed aggression against Ukraine, I am prepared to continue defending our country directly in military service in any military unit or any military organization," the press service for the NDSC cited Turchynov as saying in his resignation letter on Friday.

Tags: #turchynov #ukraine
