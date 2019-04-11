Russia preparing for full-scale war in Europe, Ukraine will be first bridgehead

Russia has been preparing for a full-scale war in Europe and Ukraine will be the first bridgehead, Secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksandr Turchynov has said.

"Russia is not just investing billions of dollars in the development of military infrastructure, it has been preparing for full-scale military operations, a full-scale continental war in Europe. The first bridgehead they will try to take is our country," he said, speaking at the Kyiv Security Forum on Thursday.

Turchynov said it is necessary to prepare for the fact that sooner or later Russia will begin to use its military potential in a full-scale war.

"And such an important factor of security as a strong Ukrainian army, a strong security and defense sector today is the most important factors for the protection of peace and security in Europe," he said.