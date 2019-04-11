Facts

14:23 11.04.2019

Russia preparing for full-scale war in Europe, Ukraine will be first bridgehead

1 min read
Russia preparing for full-scale war in Europe, Ukraine will be first bridgehead

Russia has been preparing for a full-scale war in Europe and Ukraine will be the first bridgehead, Secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksandr Turchynov has said.

"Russia is not just investing billions of dollars in the development of military infrastructure, it has been preparing for full-scale military operations, a full-scale continental war in Europe. The first bridgehead they will try to take is our country," he said, speaking at the Kyiv Security Forum on Thursday.

Turchynov said it is necessary to prepare for the fact that sooner or later Russia will begin to use its military potential in a full-scale war.

"And such an important factor of security as a strong Ukrainian army, a strong security and defense sector today is the most important factors for the protection of peace and security in Europe," he said.

Tags: #russia #turchynov #ukraine #european
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:04 11.04.2019
Ukrnafta increases production of oil by 6.4%, gas by 12.9% in March

Ukrnafta increases production of oil by 6.4%, gas by 12.9% in March

16:17 11.04.2019
Three Ukrainian soldiers wounded on Thursday

Three Ukrainian soldiers wounded on Thursday

16:06 11.04.2019
PM Groysman optimistic about Ukraine's future after presidential elections

PM Groysman optimistic about Ukraine's future after presidential elections

15:52 11.04.2019
Privat24 clients buy $8.9 mln, sell $8.5 mln via online currency exchange service in April

Privat24 clients buy $8.9 mln, sell $8.5 mln via online currency exchange service in April

15:33 11.04.2019
Poroshenko to receive Ukrainian Security Service report on reasonability of Medvedchuk's involvement in captives swap talks

Poroshenko to receive Ukrainian Security Service report on reasonability of Medvedchuk's involvement in captives swap talks

14:54 11.04.2019
Air defense remains priority for Ukraine

Air defense remains priority for Ukraine

13:36 11.04.2019
Vote-buying attempts continuing before 2nd round of presidential election in Ukraine

Vote-buying attempts continuing before 2nd round of presidential election in Ukraine

11:58 11.04.2019
Ze!Team offers conducting debates with Poroshenko via video link

Ze!Team offers conducting debates with Poroshenko via video link

11:09 11.04.2019
Kyivstar expands 4G network to cover 58% of Ukrainian population in one year

Kyivstar expands 4G network to cover 58% of Ukrainian population in one year

11:08 11.04.2019
Two Russian police officers seek political asylum in Ukraine

Two Russian police officers seek political asylum in Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

PM Groysman optimistic about Ukraine's future after presidential elections

Air defense remains priority for Ukraine

Vote-buying attempts continuing before 2nd round of presidential election in Ukraine

Ze!Team offers conducting debates with Poroshenko via video link

Medvedchuk says wasn't appointed Kyiv's negotiator with Moscow just to be fired

LATEST

Nasirov challenging announcement of tenders to select heads of tax, customs services in court

New Ukrainian counter-battery radar shows better results than expected during tests

Medvedchuk says wasn't appointed Kyiv's negotiator with Moscow just to be fired

Poroshenko signs decree on annual national program under auspices of Ukraine-NATO commission for 2019

Poroshenko, Zelensky to meet with Macron same day, on April 12

Poroshenko to appear at Olympiyskiy Stadium in Kyiv for debates with Zelensky on April 14

Planned meeting with Macron to help Zelensky 'dive into real world of politics' – Poroshenko staff

U.S. makes promises on issues involving Ukraine's defense, but Ukrainians to decide how country is governed, by whom

Kyiv mayor Klitschko wants to create theme park in Hydropark – Kyiv city administration

Russia thwarts meeting of humanitarian, economic subgroups of TCG, refuses to work in trilateral format

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD