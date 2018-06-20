Facts

12:38 20.06.2018

Court to consider defense's request to change restraint measure for Savchenko on June 22

Defense lawyers of Ukrainian parliamentarian Nadiia Savchenko, who is under arrest in the detention facility of the Security Service of Ukraine in Kyiv, have sent a motion to Shevchenkivsky district court of Kyiv to change a preventive measure for her.

"The motion was submitted to the Shevchenkivsky District Court of Kyiv to change the measure of restraint (in accordance with Article 201 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine), filed by the defense attorney of the suspect Savchenko. The court session on the consideration of this motion is scheduled for June 22 at 13:00," the district court's press service said on its Facebook page on Wednesday.

As reported, on March 22, the Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada granted the prosecutor general's recommendation and gave its consent to prosecute, detain, and arrest Savchenko. The same day, law enforcement officials notified Savchenko that she was being treated as a suspect at parliament, after which they escorted her to the offices of the SBU branch for Kyiv and Kyiv region.

The recommendation that Savchenko be deprived of parliamentary immunity from prosecution was made as part of criminal proceedings opened on counts of preparations for change or dismantling of the constitutional system or for the seizure of power by a group of individuals acting in concert, preparations for assassinating a statesperson or a public figure by a group of individuals acting in concert, preparations for a terrorist attack by a group of people acting in concert, the establishment of a terrorist group, and the illegal handling of weapons, ammunition, or explosives by a group of people acting in concert.

Kyiv's Shevchenkivsky District Court ruled on March 23 to place Savchenko under arrest pending trial for 59 days, until May 20. Kyiv's Appeals Court upheld the ruling.

On April 17, the procedure for conducting forensic psychological examination of Savchenko using a polygraph was completed.

On May 15, Kyiv's Shevchenkivsky District Court extended the measure of restraint in the form of detention for Savchenko until July 13.

Tags: #savchenko #court
