Eight law enforcers ask for medical help after skirmishes near Rada

Eight law enforcement officers have applied for medical help after the clashes near the Verkhovna Rada, the second rally participant was delivered to the department, Head of the Main Department of the National Police of Kyiv Andriy Kryschenko has said.

"Eight policemen have applied for help. According to civil information from doctors: there are two injured with minor abrasions so far. Policemen also have minor injuries," Kryschenko told reporters.