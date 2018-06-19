Facts

15:56 19.06.2018

Eight law enforcers ask for medical help after skirmishes near Rada

1 min read
Eight law enforcers ask for medical help after skirmishes near Rada

Eight law enforcement officers have applied for medical help after the clashes near the Verkhovna Rada, the second rally participant was delivered to the department, Head of the Main Department of the National Police of Kyiv Andriy Kryschenko has said.

"Eight policemen have applied for help. According to civil information from doctors: there are two injured with minor abrasions so far. Policemen also have minor injuries," Kryschenko told reporters.

Tags: #help #police
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Several police injured in skirmishes with protesters near Rada

Number of appeals to police grows by 15-20% every year

Some 26 incidents with foreign fans recorded in Kyiv, 15 cases opened

Ukrainian police will properly provide security at Champions League final

National Police opens criminal case over discrediting of Yatsenyuk for his resignation as PM

Ukraine waiting for US help in strengthening air defense system, upgrading military plane fleet

On May 9 about 460,000 Ukrainians took part in celebrations, 16 administrative infractions registered

Police protecting MP Nayyem – Kniazev

Police announce search for one of suspects in beating MP Nayyem

Kyiv police open second case due to beating of MP Nayyem

LATEST

Ukraine expects upcoming talks with Hungary in Zakarpattia will be successful – Betsa

Two Ukrainian border guards beaten at Mariupol cafe for demanding Ukrainian-language menu

Health ministry launches module of LikiControl application to verify availability of medicines in national list

Mingarelli hopes EU will study proposal to expand Crimea-related sanctions against Russia

UN Secretary General gets list of Kremlin's prisoners - Yelchenko

Yuriy Tandyt resigns as adviser to Ukrainian Security Service chief

Ukrainian poet Ivan Drach dies

Russia's hybrid war in Ukraine claimed 10,000 lives, displaced 2 mln people - Poroshenko

Poroshenko tables in parliament bill on creation of High Anti-Corruption Court

My goal is to defeat corruption in Ukraine – Poroshenko

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD