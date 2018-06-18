Anti-Corruption Court bill to be registered in parliament on Tuesday – Poroshenko

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko plans to register a bill on the creation of the High Anti-Corruption Court in the Verkhovna Rada on Tuesday.

"The High Council of Justice has my bill on the implementation of the decisions of the Anti-Corruption Court law and the launch of the Anti-Corruption Court on its Monday agenda. I very much hope that consideration by the High Council of Justice will be positive, "Poroshenko said in an interview with Ukrainian television channels on Saturday evening, the website of the president said.