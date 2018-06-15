Ukraine, another 37 states call on UN Secretary General to promote Sentsov's release

The Ukrainian side has handed over an official letter on behalf of 38 countries to UN Secretary General António Guterres, before his visit to Russia, with an appeal to help liberate Oleh Sentsov and other political hostages from the Russian captivity, the Ukrainian mission to the United Nations said.

"Yelchenko [Ukraine's envoy to the United Nations [Volodymyr Yelchenko]], on behalf of Ukraine, EU, U.S., Turkey, Georgia, Moldova, Canada, Australia, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Switzerland conveyed to UNSG a joint letter seeking his support in facilitating the release of Oleh Sentsov and other Ukrainian political prisoners detained by Russia," it said on Twitter on Thursday.