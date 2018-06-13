Facts

18:39 13.06.2018

MP Savchenko asks Putin to pardon all Ukrainian political prisoners

Ukrainian MP Nadiia Savchenko, who is under arrest in the detention center of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in Kyiv, on Wednesday, June 13, turned to Russian President Vladimir Putin with a letter requesting pardon for all Ukrainian political prisoners.

A photocopy of the letter was posted on her Facebook page. A list with the names of Ukrainian political prisoners held in Russia (a total of 66 people) is attached to the appeal.

The letter was sent at the address: Moscow, 23/16 Ilyinka Street, entrance 11 (where the reception office of the Russian president is located).

Tags: #savchenko #political_prisoners #putin
