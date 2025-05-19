Russia and Ukraine will immediately begin talks on ceasefire, ending the war - Trump after his talk with Putin

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

US President Donald Trump called the tone and spirit of his conversation with Vladimir Putin excellent.

“Just completed my two hour call with President Vladimir Putin of Russia. I believe it went very well. Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations toward a Ceasefire and, more importantly, an END to the War. The conditions for that will be negotiated between the two parties, as it can only be, because they know details of a negotiation that nobody else would be aware of,” he said on Truth Social Monday.

Trump stressed that negotiations between Russia and Ukraine would immediately begin.

“Russia wants to do largescale TRADE with the United States when this catastrophic ‘bloodbath’ is over, and I agree. There is a tremendous opportunity for Russia to create massive amounts of jobs and wealth. Its potential is UNLIMITED. Likewise, Ukraine can be a great beneficiary on Trade, in the process of rebuilding its Country. Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine will begin immediately,” he wrote.

The US President noted that he reported on the results of negotiations between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the leaders of the Coalition of the Willing.

“I have so informed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, of Ukraine, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, President Emmanuel Macron, of France, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, of Italy, Chancellor Friedrich Merz, of Germany, and President Alexander Stubb, of Finland, during a call with me, immediately after the call with President Putin. The Vatican, as represented by the Pope, has stated that it would be very interested in hosting the negotiations. Let the process begin!” Trump said.