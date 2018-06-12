Facts

13:06 12.06.2018

Russian special forces using 'Jewish card' to discredit Ukrainian patriots

1 min read
Russian special forces using 'Jewish card' to discredit Ukrainian patriots

 Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze has said Russian special services are actively trying to discredit Ukrainian patriots by branding them anti-Semitic.

"We have serious threats that do not always come from Ukrainian roots [...] The threats to our partnership that we see are, in particular, the effective use by the Russian special services of the so-called 'Jewish card' in Ukraine and attempts to equate between Ukrainian patriots and anti-Semites," she said at a conference, dubbed "The Experience of the State of Israel: Lessons for Ukraine," held on Tuesday in Kyiv.

According to her, even the Soviet special services did the same then.

"And now, with renewed vigor, attempts have been made to discredit the movement for independence in Ukraine," Klympush-Tsintsadze said.

"I do not want to say that there is no such problem at all. It would be irresponsible, but we are discussing those cases of vandalism or attacks in Ukraine and doing everything we can to effectively investigate and prevent new cases like this," she said.

Klympush-Tsintsadze stressed that during 2017 there were no recorded cases of violence against the Jewish community.

Tags: #klympush_tsintsadze #russia #ukraine #patriot
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Defense ministers of Ukraine, Moldova to meet in Odesa on Monday

Protecting political prisoners' rights kept in Russia to be raised in Geneva – Poroshenko

Poroshenko orders ombudsman to visit Ukrainians jailed in Russia and self-proclaimed republics in Donbas

Poroshenko calls on Ukrainian World Congress to join process of releasing Ukrainian political prisoners of Russia

Return of Russia to G7 cannot happen unless substantial progress is made in terms of problems with Ukraine – Merkel

EP to vote on EUR 1 bln of macro-financial aid to Ukraine on June 13

Ukrainian state to survive regardless of maniacal desires of imperial revanchists - Turchynov on Putin's statement

U.S. calls on Russia to withdraw its troops from Donbas – U.S. Dept. spokesperson

Rada calls on world community to impose new sanctions against Russia in connection with another sentence on Sushchenko

Most cyber attacks against Ukraine come from Russia – Shymkiv

LATEST

SBU collects evidence of torture of nearly 500 Ukrainians previously held in occupied areas

Ukraine submits to ICJ a memorandum on violation by Russia of conventions on financing of terrorism and racial discrimination

Normandy Four FMs discuss possible meeting of heads of state in near future - Klimkin

State Aviation Administration sets restrictions on flights of drones weighing up to 2 kg

Three wounded in 27 enemy attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas

France, Germany ready to assist in mine clearance in eastern Ukraine - Le Drian

Normandy Four ministers confirm need to observe ceasefire in eastern Ukraine - Maas

No problems between Ukraine, Poland that cannot be resolved through dialogue - Rozenko

SBU exposes resident of Kamianets-Podilsky who produced anti-Polish leaflets

Border guards register 555,000 Ukrainians under simplified procedure over year of visa-free travel

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD