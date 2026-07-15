Ukraine, EU sign Drone Deal – von der Leyen in Kyiv

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has announced the coordination of a so-called Drone Deal with Ukraine, which will launch a new partnership in the defense-industrial sector.

As an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reports, she said this during a speech at celebrations on the occasion of Ukrainian Statehood Day in Kyiv.

"...That is why I am pleased, together with you, Volodymyr, to launch a new partnership between the EU and Ukraine in the defense-industrial sector. What we are signing today is our own Drone Deal," she said.

The EC President noted that in recent months, Ukraine has signed similar drone agreements with several countries, from Europe to the Middle East, and this indicates great interest in Ukraine’s combat experience.

"The knowledge you have gained regarding the operation of drones and counter-drone systems is truly unique. From drone technologies and manufacturing to the supply chains needed to support capacities, and, crucially, knowledge on using radar systems, ground stations, or sensors. We must leverage this experience together," von der Leyen said.