Kyiv hosts fifth Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit on Ukrainian Statehood Day

The fifth Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit will be held in Kyiv, where European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and leaders of Southeast Europe have arrived on Ukrainian Statehood Day, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine (MFA) reported on Telegram on Wednesday.

"We will hold the fifth Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit to reaffirm our partnership and cooperation on the path to the EU," Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said.

According to him, the focus is on joint work to strengthen Europe, multilateral political interaction, and strengthening security and defense cooperation.

"Holding the fifth Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit in Kyiv is a logical continuation of previous meetings in this format held in Athens, Tirana, Dubrovnik, and Odesa," Sybiha noted.

According to the MFA press service, von der Leyen and the leaders of Southeast Europe have scheduled meetings with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "to conduct fruitful negotiations."