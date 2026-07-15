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Zelenskyy: Our main goal is not Russia without gasoline, but Ukraine without Russia

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Zelenskyy: Our main goal is not Russia without gasoline, but Ukraine without Russia
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

The goal of the Ukrainian state is Ukraine without Russia, without war, and together with the EU, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

As an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reports, he said this during a speech at celebrations on the occasion of Ukrainian Statehood Day in Kyiv.

"Our main goal is not Russia without gasoline: Ukraine without Russia. Ukraine without war. Ukraine with Europe. And Ukraine and Europe without the Moscow threat," the president emphasized.

He separately thanked "every leader who is doing everything possible for common security, doing everything that is necessary for Ukraine."

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