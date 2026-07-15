Zelenskyy awards EC President von der Leyen Order of Europe

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has awarded the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, the Order of Europe, which was put into effect on the same day.

The relevant presidential decree on the award, No. 605/2026, has been published on the website of the Office of the President.

"For outstanding personal merits in supporting Ukraine’s strategic course toward acquiring full membership in the European Union, significant contribution to helping Ukraine strengthen its resilience in defending its independence and the security of all of Europe, strengthening international cooperation in the interests of democracy, peace, and good neighborliness, and friendly and comprehensive relations between nations, I hereby resolve to award the Order of Europe to Ursula von der Leyen – President of the European Commission," the document reads.

As reported, von der Leyen is in Kyiv on the occasion of the Day of Ukrainian Statehood. She recently announced new initiatives to integrate the defense industries of Ukraine and the European Union.

On June 28, 2026, during celebrations on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Constitution of Ukraine, Zelenskyy announced the establishment of a new state award – the Order of Europe.

On July 14, 2026, the Verkhovna Rada passed a law amending the Law of Ukraine "On State Awards of Ukraine," which officially introduced the Order of Europe as a new state award. Draft law No. 15359 was initiated by the president.

On July 15, Zelenskyy signed a decree approving the Statute of the Order of Europe, the design of the badge of the Order of Europe, the design of the star of the Order of Europe, as well as the designs of the miniatures of the badge of the Order of Europe and the ribbon of the Order of Europe.