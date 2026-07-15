PM candidate Koretsky must present full list of ministers on Wednesday evening – MP

Candidate for the position of Prime Minister of Ukraine, Chairman of the Board of NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine Serhiy Koretsky must present a full list of ministers for his future government on the evening of July 15, MP of the Servant of the People faction Olha Vasylevska-Smahliuk has said.

"The faction meeting is taking place without the participation of the president; Koretsky is sharing his biography and achievements in the corporate sector. It is expected that in the evening, with the participation of the president, a package with new ministers will be formed, which the Verkhovna Rada will vote on tomorrow. Tomorrow’s session will begin with the appointment of the prime minister, and until around 18:00, parliament will consider and vote on the package of ministers," she wrote on Telegram, commenting on the faction’s meeting with Koretsky.

According to Vasylevska-Smahliuk, Koretsky plans to restore a full-fledged Ministry of Agrarian Policy, which may be headed by the current Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture Taras Vysotsky.

She noted that Koretsky did not voice plans to create a separate ministry for IDPs, but wants to split the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development (Ministry of Restoration) into the Ministry of Infrastructure and the Ministry of Restoration, Communities and IDPs.

"Koretsky plans to place the main focus on getting through the winter. He expects that the next winter will be no easier than the previous one. He also notes full and total support for the Ministry of Defense. In addition, he plans to address the mental and psychological health of Ukrainians," the MP wrote.

"I asked Mr. Koretsky if he has a team with which he plans to go to work in the government and requested him to name them by name. He said he would provide a full list in the evening. Currently, it is known that Berezhna and Shmyhal are definitely staying," Vasylevska-Smahliuk added.

According to her, on July 16, they plan to vote on the entire composition of the government as a package, except for the prime minister, the minister of defense, and the minister of foreign affairs.

"But some MPs are not ready to make a decision in a package. They want to vote on each nominee individually, as they have voted for doubtful figures more than once. They will pressure those reluctant by saying they will have to drag out the process into next week, which is scheduled for work in committees, districts, including foreign ones," she wrote.

As reported, on July 14, the Verkhovna Rada accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. According to the law "On the Cabinet of Ministers," the prime minister is dismissed from office from the day the decision on their resignation is adopted at a plenary session of the Rada, which results in the resignation of the entire composition of the government. The Cabinet of Ministers, which is in resignation, continues to exercise its powers until the newly formed government begins its work.