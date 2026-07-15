Zelenskyy: No coordinates on territory of Russia remain unreachable for Ukrainian justice

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has noted the success of Ukrainian long-range strikes against Russia, which recently hit the Omsk Refinery at a "historic distance" of 2,884 km.

As an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reports, he said this during a speech at celebrations on the occasion of Ukrainian Statehood Day in Kyiv.

"For the first time, Ukraine is building its own ballistics and deep strikes, and these are not just developments, but a real force that is already working, overcoming distances that were previously unreachable. Some 2,884 kilometers is the distance from here to the Omsk Refinery. This is simply a historic distance, historic accuracy. We thank everyone who made this happen," the president said.

Zelenskyy emphasized that unlike Russia, which is at war with residential buildings, schools, and churches, Ukraine strikes "Putin’s sponsors in this war and the instruments that help him kill people."

"There are no coordinates on the territory of Russia that remain unreachable for Ukrainian justice. Half a thousand of our drones per day — dozens of their refineries, shadow fleet tankers, Russian military infrastructure — have felt all of this. One should not encroach on Ukrainian statehood. Every day we see these results, every day we see such accuracy," he said.