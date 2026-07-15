Canadian and Czech Red Cross representatives learn about implementation of joint projects with URCS in Poltava Region

Representatives of the Canadian and Czech Red Cross have familiarized themselves with the implementation of joint humanitarian projects with the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) in Poltava Region.

"A delegation from the Canadian and Czech Red Cross paid a working visit to the Poltava regional organization of the Ukrainian Red Cross to learn about the implementation of joint humanitarian projects and the results of many years of cooperation," the URCS reported on Facebook on Wednesday.

The foreign partners toured shelters renovated by the Ukrainian Red Cross, which have become safer for the population during air raid alerts. They also visited sites where renovation work is still underway or planned.

The delegation paid special attention to URCS emergency response activities. Representatives of the partner national societies visited locations where the URCS emergency response team worked following Russian shelling. They learned about the activities of volunteers and staff who provide first aid and psychological support to victims, as well as supply people with materials for temporary repair of housing damaged as a result of hostile air attacks.

The guests also spoke with people receiving regular support from the Ukrainian Red Cross under the Home-Based Care program, and social assistants who help the most vulnerable categories of the population on a daily basis.

During the visit, representatives of the Czech Red Cross handed over two Ford Custom vehicles to the URCS to strengthen its emergency response capacity, as well as humanitarian aid — 300 first aid kits for trauma victims and equipment for a tracked vehicle.

"Cooperation with the Canadian and Czech Red Cross remains an important component in the development of humanitarian programs of the Ukrainian Red Cross, particularly in Poltava Region. Thanks to the support of partners, we are able to develop emergency response areas, restore important infrastructure, and provide comprehensive assistance to people who need it most," the URCS said.