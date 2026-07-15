Zelenskyy: Important that everything succeeds, Patriot missiles marked 'Made in Ukraine' become reality sooner

Ukraine is approaching the possibility of producing missiles for Patriot for the first time and could become the third state in history to have this agreement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

As an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reports, he said this during a speech at celebrations on the occasion of Ukrainian Statehood Day in Kyiv.

"Ukraine is approaching the possibility of producing missiles for Patriot for the first time and could become the third state in history to have this agreement and this privilege. I want to thank the U.S. President for the political decision, which is already historic and which will help save the lives of thousands of people in Ukraine. And it is very important that on this path, everything succeeds for our sides, our teams. And that Patriot missiles marked ‘Made in Ukraine’ become a reality as soon as possible," Zelenskyy said.

The president emphasized that this is precisely the reality that "will bring security and the victory of life in Ukraine closer."

"When our people, our cities, squares, and all the beauty that you see around us now will surely see peaceful days and nights," he said.