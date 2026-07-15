Discipline, same rules for all distinguish Ukrainian warrior from Russia - Budanov

Compliance with discipline and the same rules for everyone is an integral part of the strength of the Ukrainian warrior and an advantage of the Ukrainian army over Russia, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov said.

"The strength of the Ukrainian warrior is not only in weapons – it is in the control over them," Budanov wrote on Telegram.

According to him, discipline is not an order from above, but is the inner dignity of a warrior, which distinguishes an army from an armed crowd, and a defender from an invader.

"Russia came because Russia was allowed everything. We stood our ground because we keep ourselves in check even where it is hardest," he noted.

Budanov emphasized that the strength of the Ukrainian military serves the people and is aimed at their protection, which is why it must always remain within the limits of defined rules: "The rules are the same for everyone, and this is exactly what makes us stronger than Russia, which has no rules."