Ukraine, Netherlands sign Drone Deal

During a meeting on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of the Netherlands Rob Jetten signed an agreement on drones.

As reported by an Interfax-Ukraine agency correspondent, the signing ceremony took place on the sidelines of a defense forum held as part of the NATO summit.

"We are very glad that our teams have prepared the Drone Deal," Zelenskyy emphasized.

The agreement establishes a framework for broad, structural cooperation between Ukraine and the Netherlands in the field of joint drone production and broader defense cooperation.

Prior to the signing ceremony, Jetten pledged support for Ukraine and called for continued and increased pressure on Russia.

As previously reported, Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Estonia Kristen Michal also signed a Drone Deal between their countries in Ankara on July 7.