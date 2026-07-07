President of Ukraine and PM of Estonia sign drone deal

President of Ukraine Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Estonia Kristen Michal signed a drone deal between the countries.

As an Interfax-Ukraine agency correspondent reports, the signing ceremony took place on the sidelines of the defense forum taking place on July 7 within the framework of the NATO summit.

"I am happy that today we signed a drone deal between our countries. Thank you for the tremendously large assistance to our people throughout all these years," Zelenskyy said, calling the signed agreement an "important step" and a "signal of trust."

He also thanked Estonia for supporting Ukraine's path to the EU and NATO.

In turn, Michal emphasized that Ukraine must become a member of the EU as soon as possible.

Drone deal is a multi-year program of international cooperation initiated by Ukraine, aimed at exporting Ukrainian defense technologies and attracting investments. It provides for the joint production of weapons, exchange of combat experience and long-term financing of the Ukrainian defense industry.