Ukraine introduces Fast-Track process for arms exports under Drone Deal – Umerov

The Cabinet of Ministers has adopted a resolution introducing a Fast Track mechanism for the export of Ukrainian weapons as part of the Drone Deal initiative, which will reduce the processing time for export applications from 90 to 30 days, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov said.

"We presented to representatives of the Ukrainian defense industry how the Drone Deal will work under the new resolution on the Fast Track for Ukrainian arms exports," Umerov said.

According to him, six agreements have already been signed under the Drone Deal, and more than 20 other countries are working to join this cooperation model.

As Umerov noted, each agreement is concluded for 10 years and provides for the export of production and technologies, as well as the development of defense cooperation.

According to the NSDC secretary, the Drone Deal combines four key areas: expert security assistance, the export of combat-proven solutions, the localization of production on partners' territories under the Build with Ukraine and Build in Ukraine formats, and the implementation of special projects, particularly in the areas of cyber cooperation, critical infrastructure protection, and satellite technologies.

Umerov emphasized that, thanks to the adopted resolution, the processing time for export applications for goods not included in the list of critical products is reduced from 90 to 30 days.

"Defense technologies must not only serve to strengthen the Ukrainian Armed Forces but also form the foundation of a new security architecture together with our international partners," he said.