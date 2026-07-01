Interfax-Ukraine
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16:52 01.07.2026

Zelenskyy believes progress on Drone Deal with EU can be achieved in next 6 months

2 min read
Zelenskyy believes progress on Drone Deal with EU can be achieved in next 6 months

Progress on a Drone Deal with the European Union can be achieved during Ireland’s presidency of the Council of the EU over the next six months, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"Over the next six months, we will be able to achieve real progress on the Drone Deal that Ukraine proposed to the European Union. We have also concluded numerous bilateral agreements and established broad partnerships with European countries, which will help wider implementation of Ukraine’s new defense technologies, including drone systems and interceptor systems that have already proven their effectiveness," Zelenskyy said at the opening ceremony of the Irish presidency of the Council of the EU on Wednesday.

The president also urged Europe to work together as closely as possible, in particular, to continue implementing new sanctions against Russia.

"Russia does not act out of good will. It will not stop the war just because someone asks it to. The most influential world leaders, including the U.S. President, have already told Russia that this war must end. However, Putin wants to keep fighting, and that is the truth. That is why he must face conditions that will make it impossible for him to continue this war," Zelenskyy emphasized.

According to him, Ukraine is creating these conditions by launching strikes on military and oil facilities in Russia. The president added that European sanctions are necessary against Russia’s shadow fleet and "against many tools that Putin still relies on to continue this war."

"Unfortunately, there are companies in Europe that belong to Russia or are actually controlled by it, by sanctioned oligarchs. They still supply Russia with necessary materials," the head of state noted.

He also added that Ukraine expects the swift opening of five clusters for EU accession negotiations and the continuation of membership talks on a practical level.

"And, of course, the most important political decisions are yet to come. But such steps as opening new clusters strengthen the motivation of our people, lift the spirit of Ukrainians, and demonstrate that the EU keeps its promises. Keeping promises is extremely important. And that is exactly how it should be," Zelenskyy said.

Tags: #drone_deal

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