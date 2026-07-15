Sikorski warns of possible Russia provocation using Ukrainian drones

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski warns of the possibility of provocations from the Russian side using Ukrainian-made drones, a so-called false flag operation, including to justify its attack on one of the NATO countries, Polish Polsat reports on Wednesday.

"We suspect that Russia plans to use Ukrainian drones to attack a NATO member state or itself to justify an attack," Sikorski said during a debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in Los Angeles (USA).

He emphasized that Vladimir Putin "even said something similar about a month ago."

"He said: if we are attacked by a NATO country, we will respond. That is why we suspect he plans to prepare Ukrainian drones and use them to attack a NATO country or Russia, and then respond to such an attack… These are the kinds of actions he may be planning because he is desperate and losing," the minister said.

Commenting on the missile defense coalition formed in Paris on Monday, in which nine European countries, including Ukraine, are to jointly develop a defense system, and Poland was absent from the founding meeting, the minister noted that the coalition’s format is open and Polish companies will be able to join it in the future.

"The formula of cooperation between European defense industries regarding the construction of ballistic and missile defense systems is open… As soon as Polish companies propose the necessary projects, they will be able to join," Sikorski said.

During a press conference in early July of this year, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that "the coming months may be critical" regarding Russian provocations, both against the Baltic states and against Poland. On the same day, Sikorski stated: "Such regimes always do this. I remember the Gleiwitz provocation in 1939, when Abwehr agents disguised as Polish soldiers seized radio stations in the then Reich. Our message to Vladimir Putin is: we know what you are planning, do not do it."