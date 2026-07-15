Zelenskyy: Ukraine produces 10 mln drones per year

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukraine currently produces 10 million drones per year "and there will be 20."

"I remember when I first publicly announced the state’s plan: 1 million drones per year. There was a lot of skepticism everywhere: both inside and outside. And now we can state: we are making 10 million drones per year. 10, and there will be 20," he said during a speech at celebrations on the occasion of Ukrainian Statehood Day in Kyiv, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reports.

Zelenskyy assured that Ukraine would do this together with partners.