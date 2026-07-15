Russian KAB attacks kill 3, injure 7 in Sumy district

Russian forces dropped six guided aerial bombs (KABs) on the Sumy community, targeting mostly infrastructure facilities, which resulted in the death of three people and left seven others injured, head of the regional military administration Oleh Hryhorov has.

"The enemy launched six strikes with guided aerial bombs on the territory of the Sumy community. One of the KABs hit near medical facilities, in an area with busy pedestrian and vehicle traffic. The remaining strikes, according to preliminary reports, targeted infrastructure facilities," he wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

According to Hryhorov, the deaths of three people have been confirmed so far, with another seven injured.

"Civilian people and vehicles were in the epicenter of one of the strikes. This is yet another deliberate attack by Russia on the civilian population," Hryhorov said.