EU extends temporary protection for Ukrainians until March 2028 and limits it to new applicants of military age

EU countries have agreed to extend temporary protection for those fleeing Ukraine until March 2028, except for those who must fulfill military obligations, i.e., individuals of conscription age.

The relevant decision was released on Wednesday in Brussels, the press service of the Council of the EU reports.

"Today, EU countries agreed to extend the temporary protection status granted to those fleeing Ukraine until 4 March 2028, delivering on the EU’s commitment to support Ukraine and its people for as long as it takes. Extending protection by one additional year will provide clarity and predictability to all those fleeing the war," the statement says.

At the same time, "recognizing both the need to protect displaced persons and Ukraine’s need to defend itself against Russia’s illegal war, EU countries agreed that temporary protection should only be granted to those who fulfill their military obligations in Ukraine."

The press release noted that, "taking into account Ukraine’s changing defense needs, temporary protection will henceforth be granted only to those who fulfill their military obligations in Ukraine," but this restriction will apply only to new applicants for temporary protection. "It will not apply to those who already benefit from temporary protection in the EU," the press release explains.

The statement also detailed that, in practice, to receive temporary protection, displaced persons from Ukraine will have to prove the fulfillment of their military obligations. "For example, this can be done by presenting a passport with an exit stamp provided by the Ukrainian authorities, confirming that they legally left Ukraine and, therefore, fulfill military obligations. This can also be done by presenting a document in paper or electronic format confirming exemption from or fulfillment of military obligations," the statement notes.

Temporary protection had previously been extended until March 4, 2027, and since March 2022, more than 4 million displaced persons from Ukraine have been benefiting from protection in the EU.

Commenting on the decision, Minister for Justice, Equality and Law Reform of Ireland, which holds the EU presidency, Jim O’Callaghan said: "We remain steadfast in our support for Ukraine against Russia’s illegal war of aggression. Today, we decided to extend the protection status we grant to those fleeing the war for another year, until March 2028. This provides stability for those who have found safety in the EU. The signal is clear: we continue to support Ukraine. And as part of our support, we also want to make sure that Ukraine can defend itself. That is why our temporary protection scheme respects Ukraine’s legitimate needs."

The Council of the EU will formally adopt the decision to extend temporary protection in the coming weeks. The decision will be published in the Official Journal of the EU and will enter into force the following day.