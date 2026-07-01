Zelenskyy: Ukraine offers drone deal to Ireland, hopes for positive decision

Ukraine offers a drone deal to Ireland and hopes that Ireland will positively consider such opportunities for future cooperation, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated.

"We offer a drone deal, relevant technologies. This makes it possible to create direct and effective cooperation between our enterprises and companies, and we very much believe that Ireland will positively consider such opportunities for future cooperation," Zelenskyy said at a press conference with Prime Minister of Ireland Micheál Martin in Dublin.

The leaders also discussed additional sanctions steps against Russia during their meeting, which could help bring closer the end of the war.

"Russia is now capable of only one thing – killing, because Russia no longer has a strong economy. Russia can no longer save face after all the crimes, strikes, after all these historical mistakes. The only thing needed from them now is to end the war," Zelenskyy emphasized.