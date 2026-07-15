Von der Leyen arrives in Kyiv, announces new initiatives to integrate Ukrainian, EU defense industries

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, on the occasion of the Day of Ukrainian Statehood, has announced her arrival in Kyiv and heralded new initiatives to integrate the defense industries of Ukraine and the European Union.

"Just arrived in Kyiv for my 11th visit to Ukraine in wartime. It’s a special moment. Ukraine has built a strong military momentum. The tide is turning," von der Leyen wrote on social network X.

According to her, during the visit she will announce new initiatives aimed at integrating the defense industries of Ukraine and the EU.

"I will announce new initiatives to integrate our defense industries. So we can produce more, and faster," the European Commission President said.

In addition, according to von der Leyen, during the visit the parties will also discuss Ukraine’s accession to the European Union and preparations for the upcoming winter period.