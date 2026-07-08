SBU strikes Dzhankoi airbase, Russian drone units, and enemy warehouses in occupied territories

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) launched strikes last week on the Dzhankoi airbase, the infrastructure of the "Krym" port in Kerch, a drone logistics hub near Pokrovsk (Donetsk region), and deployment locations of Russian unmanned systems units in Zaporizhia region, the agency’s press service reported.

"SBU Alpha units operating in the middle-strike zone conducted a comprehensive operation last week targeting priority enemy goals in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. These strikes were carried out to fulfill tasks set by the President of Ukraine within the framework of systematically reducing the military potential of Russia," the SBU said on Telegram on Wednesday.

It is reported that Alpha special forces used drones to strike military infrastructure in temporarily occupied Crimea, in particular, the Dzhankoi military airbase, where retransmitters for Russian Orion strike-reconnaissance drones and warehouses with weapons and military equipment were hit; infrastructure of the "Krym" port in Kerch; and ammunition and fuel and lubricants depots in the settlements of Novohryhorivka and Chervone.

SBU fighters also destroyed a logistics hub with unmanned aerial vehicles, ground robotic complexes, and ammunition near Pokrovsk, Donetsk region. "This facility provided logistical support for Russian troops in this direction," the SBU statement said.

In addition, permanent deployment points of Russian unmanned systems pilots were successfully hit in the settlements of Komysh-Zoria and Kamianka in Zaporizhia region. Military warehouses of the enemy in Hranitne and Styla of Donetsk region were also destroyed.

"These special operations significantly disrupted logistics elements of Russian troops and complicated the supply of ammunition and fuel to frontline positions. The strikes also liquidated pilots and management personnel of drone and ground robotic complex units of Russia," the SBU said.