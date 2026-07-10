AFU hits 18 enemy vessels, Krasnodar refinery, Rostov oil terminal and depot overnight – General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported strikes on 18 vessels of the Russian "shadow fleet," an oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai, and an oil terminal and an oil depot in Rostov region.

"On the night of July 10, as part of the efforts to reduce the military-economic potential of the Russian aggressor, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck a number of important military-economic and military targets of the enemy. Thus, the Ilsky oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai of Russia was hit once again," the General Staff said in a statement on Telegram.

According to the General Staff, explosions followed by a fire were recorded on the territory of the enterprise. The extent of the damage and the results of the strike are being clarified.

According to the press service of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF), the strike on the Ilsky refinery was carried out by operators of the 1st Separate Center in cooperation with the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGS), and other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. This refinery is one of the largest enterprises in the oil refining industry in the south of Russia. Its production capacity allows for the processing of about 6.6 million tons of crude oil annually, producing gasoline, diesel fuel, fuel oil, gas oil, bitumen, and other petroleum products. The enterprise's products play an important role in supplying fuel to Russian troops, primarily the groupings operating in the southern direction and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

In addition, strikes were delivered to the "Kurgannefteprodukt" oil terminal in Taganrog, Rostov region, Russia, and the "Azovnefteprodukt" oil depot in Azov, Rostov region, Russia. A fire was recorded on the territory of the terminal, while explosions and smoke were reported at the oil depot. The extent of the damage and the results of the strikes are being clarified.

The "Kurgannefteprodukt" oil terminal provides for the receipt, storage, and transshipment of petroleum products in the Azov region of Russia.

The "Azovnefteprodukt" oil depot is an important component of the fuel infrastructure of Rostov region, used for the accumulation and distribution of fuel and lubricants. These facilities are also used in the interests of the Russian army.

Furthermore, 13 tankers, 3 bulk carriers, a ferry, and an auxiliary vessel of the enemy were hit. The extent of the damage and the results of the strikes are being clarified. The specified vessels are used to support the military logistics of Russia, transporting fuel and lubricants, military cargo, and other material resources necessary for conducting armed aggression against Ukraine.

Commenting on the USF's operations, Commander of the USF of the AFU Robert "Madyar" Brovdi wrote on Telegram: "The Azov branch of Chornobaivka, already 48: +13 units of the shadow fleet hunted down on the approaches to Crimea during the night of July 10."

Brovdi noted that 48 units of enemy watercraft have been hit by the Birds of the USF within 120 hours. "13 as of today: 10 tankers, 1 bulk carrier, 1 ferry, and 1 sea tug. I have a dilemma: when sending a tanker to Crimea, does the worm steel its courage or its stupidity?" Brovdi added in his characteristic manner.

According to Madyar, all the tankers have been identified, belong to the "shadow fleet," and are under international sanctions.

Meanwhile, the General Staff reported yet another strike on the "NOVATEK-Ust-Luga" oil refining complex in Leningrad Oblast, RF. The results of the strike are being clarified.

The "NOVATEK-Ust-Luga" complex is one of the largest enterprises in the Russian Federation for the processing of gas condensate and the production of light petroleum products. Its processing capacity is about 7 million tons of gas condensate per year. The facility is involved in supplying the occupier's army.

An enemy fuel and lubricants depot in the area of Rozivka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, was also hit.