SBU hits oil pumping station in Bashkortostan 1,500 km from Ukraine border

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has hit an oil pumping station in the Republic of Bashkortostan (Russia), which is one of the key facilities of the Transneft-Ural system, the SBU reports.

"The Security Service of Ukraine has launched a successful strike on the Cherkasy linear production and dispatch station in the Republic of Bashkortostan. The facility is located 1,500 kilometers from the state border of Ukraine. The special operation was carried out as part of the implementation of the task set by the President of Ukraine to systematically reduce the military-economic potential of Russia," the Ukrainian special service said in a Telegram channel on Wednesday.

The agency notes that at least eight SBU drones hit the facility: the strike caused a fire in the area of the tank farm and at the production facilities of the station.

"The Cherkasy linear production and dispatch station is one of the key facilities of the Transneft-Ural system. The station ensures the reception, accumulation, storage, and pumping of light petroleum products from the Ufa oil refining hub to main petroleum product pipelines. Almost 2 million tons of petroleum products are transported through this facility annually, and the tank farm includes 27 tanks with a total volume of more than 385,000 cubic meters," the report states.

The SBU emphasizes that hitting such facilities significantly complicates the logistics of supplying petroleum products in the central and eastern regions of Russia, and also negatively affects the functioning of the fuel transportation system, which meets the needs of the military-industrial complex of Russia.

"The SBU operates throughout the territory of Russia, and there are no longer any safe regions for the occupier, even in the deep rear. We are consistently finding and destroying the infrastructure that provides the enemy army with fuel, logistics, and resources for the war. Each long-range strike forces the invader to pay an ever-higher price for the war against Ukraine," the agency quotes SBU head Yevhen Khmara as saying.