Zelenskyy: Ukrainian strikes reach Saratov region, Tatarstan and Bashkortostan

Ukraine has conducted long-range strikes against facilities in the Saratov region, Tatarstan, Bashkortostan, and the Voronezh region of Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reported.

"Ukraine is quite rightly responding to Russia for its strikes on our country and for dragging out the war. Today, our long-range strikes reached the Saratov region, Tatarstan and Bashkortostan – the distance from the front line is about 800, 1,400 and 1,500 kilometers. Also – the Voronezh region, which is about 300 kilometers from our border," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

The president thanked the soldiers of the Unmanned Systems Forces and the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine, and Ukrainian intelligence services for the operations carried out.

"The Saratov Oil Refinery was hit. Special Operations Forces soldiers hit an oil refinery in Tatarstan," Zelenskyy noted.

According to him, Russia must feel the consequences of the war it is waging against Ukraine.

"Russians must feel that their state is waging this war. Thank you to everyone who helps defend Ukraine," the president said.