Ukraine confirms strikes on 15 Russia vessels, air defense systems and clarifies results of strike on Syzran refinery

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed strikes on seven tankers, five cargo ships, two tugboats and one ferry in the waters of the Sea of Azov, air defense systems in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine and clarified the results of the strike on the Syzran oil refinery in the Samara region of Russia.

"Overnight July 13, 2026, as part of reducing the military and economic potential of Russia, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit a number of important enemy targets. Thus, seven tankers, five cargo ships, two tugboats and one ferry were hit in the waters of the Sea of Azov," a report in the Telegram channel of the General Staff says.

According to the military, a Nebo-U radar station and a launcher of the S-400 anti-aircraft missile system were also hit in temporarily occupied Crimea in the Kerch area. The extent of the damage caused and the results of the strike are being clarified.

In addition, the General Staff clarified the results of the strike on July 12. Based on the assessment of the consequences of the strike on the Syzran oil refinery in Syzran, Samara region of Russia, damage to two primary oil refining units AVT-5 and AVT-6 was confirmed.