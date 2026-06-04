Zelenskyy announces meetings with several European partners

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Ukraine is preparing to meet with some of its most capable partners in Europe, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"We are also preparing meetings with some of our most capable partners in Europe-we are counting on good, strong decisions, and this is important," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Thursday.

He outlined priorities for working with partners, which, according to him, include: air defense for Ukraine, sanctions against Russia for the war, joint weapons production, political cooperation, and real support for Ukrainians who are enduring a full-scale war.