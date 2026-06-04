Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:38 04.06.2026

Zelenskyy announces meetings with several European partners

1 min read
Zelenskyy announces meetings with several European partners
Photo: Unsplash

Ukraine is preparing to meet with some of its most capable partners in Europe, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"We are also preparing meetings with some of our most capable partners in Europe-we are counting on good, strong decisions, and this is important," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Thursday.

He outlined priorities for working with partners, which, according to him, include: air defense for Ukraine, sanctions against Russia for the war, joint weapons production, political cooperation, and real support for Ukrainians who are enduring a full-scale war.

Tags: #zelenskyy #europe #meetings

MORE ABOUT

12:18 04.06.2026
Zelenskyy signs law regulating military farewell ceremony

Zelenskyy signs law regulating military farewell ceremony

11:00 04.06.2026
Zelenskyy on Day of Remembrance of Child Victims of Aggression: Russia has killed at least 707 young Ukrainians

Zelenskyy on Day of Remembrance of Child Victims of Aggression: Russia has killed at least 707 young Ukrainians

19:21 03.06.2026
Six countries confirm they will contribute to PURL – Zelenskyy

Six countries confirm they will contribute to PURL – Zelenskyy

21:04 02.06.2026
Zelenskyy meets Prytula: Discussed cooperation on procurement for AFU

Zelenskyy meets Prytula: Discussed cooperation on procurement for AFU

18:59 02.06.2026
Europe should provide significantly more support to Armenia – Zelenskyy

Europe should provide significantly more support to Armenia – Zelenskyy

18:58 02.06.2026
Russia intends to limit Ukraine's ties with Moldova, South Caucasus, Middle East, Gulf – Zelenskyy

Russia intends to limit Ukraine's ties with Moldova, South Caucasus, Middle East, Gulf – Zelenskyy

10:43 02.06.2026
Zelenskyy: Rescue operation continues in Dnipro at site of Russian strike on 4-story building, fate of 6 people unknown

Zelenskyy: Rescue operation continues in Dnipro at site of Russian strike on 4-story building, fate of 6 people unknown

10:41 02.06.2026
Zelenskyy: Russia demonstrates that if Ukraine not protected from ballistic strikes, these strikes will continue

Zelenskyy: Russia demonstrates that if Ukraine not protected from ballistic strikes, these strikes will continue

21:00 01.06.2026
Russia may launch massive strike – Zelenskyy

Russia may launch massive strike – Zelenskyy

20:59 01.06.2026
Zelenskyy: We working to ensure another round of prisoner exchanges takes place soon

Zelenskyy: We working to ensure another round of prisoner exchanges takes place soon

HOT NEWS

Lisovyi: Education Ministry categorically against dropping math as compulsory NMT subject

Poland restricts air traffic on border with Belarus and Ukraine

Russian shelling of Kharkiv region kills 3, injures 21 over past day

At least 3 people killed, others wounded in occupiers' attacks on Kramatorsk – administration

Ukraine spends $45-50 bln per year on weapons production – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Fire Point co-owner Shtilerman predicts first ballistic missile strikes on Moscow will occur in fall at the earliest

Putin says he is ready to negotiate with Ukraine based on agreements reached in Anchorage

Swedish court seizes vessel Caffa for illegally exporting Ukrainian grain from occupied territories

28th Mechanized Brigade's unit brings logistics operations in Horlivka under fire control

Mudra: Aggression victim seeks justice during war for first time

Zelenskyy signs law on comprehensive reform of state support for film industry

Occupiers attack emergency vehicle, wounding 2 medics – official

Monument to Bulgakov been dismantled in Kyiv – media

One killed, five wounded in enemy shelling in Dnipropetrovsk region

URCS distributes over 12,500 humanitarian aid kits to residents of frontline regions

AD
AD