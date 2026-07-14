Vucic plans to attend Ukraine-South-East Europe summit, meet Zelenskyy

President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic has announced that he will participate in the "South-East Europe – Ukraine" summit and intends to meet with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Serbian news agency Tanjug reported on Tuesday.

"Of course, it is good when you cooperate. I have already been to four meetings – in Odesa, Dubrovnik, Athens, and Tirana. But it will also not be easy, given the proposed declaration and everything else," Vucic told reporters in Paris, where he attended the military parade marking the National Day of the French Republic.

The report did not specify exactly where or when the summit will take place.

As previously reported, Vucic visited Ukraine for the first time in June 2025 to participate in the "Ukraine – South-East Europe" summit, which was held in Odesa at the time. However, he did not sign the final declaration, in which summit participants called on the international community to step up support for Ukraine and reaffirmed Ukraine’s efforts to find a diplomatic path to a lasting peace. At the same time, Vucic stated back then that Serbia firmly supports Ukraine’s territorial integrity and that Ukraine can always count on humanitarian aid and political support from Serbia.

The 4th "Ukraine – South-East Europe" summit in Odesa was attended by President of Moldova Maia Sandu, President of Romania Nicusor Dan, President of Montenegro Jakov Milatovic, President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic, Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of Croatia Andrej Plenkovic, Prime Minister of Bulgaria Rosen Zhelyazkov, Speaker of the Parliament of Albania Elisa Spiropali, First Deputy Prime Minister of North Macedonia Izet Mexhiti, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovenia Tanja Fajon.