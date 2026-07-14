Zelenskyy on Russian shelling: EU 21st sanctions package should be adopted as early as this week

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has commented on the shelling of Ukraine by Russia, noting that sanction pressure on Russia must be immediately strengthened.

"There must be more pressure on Russia. No time can be lost, and the EU 21st sanctions package should be adopted as early as this week. Every day of delay in sanctions decisions means additional time for Russia to prepare for sanctions. All components – chips, microcircuits, dual-use goods – everything Russia uses to drag out the war and strike people must be stopped," he wrote on Telegram.

Zelenskyy noted that recent agreements regarding the European anti-ballistic project could also contribute to Ukraine's security.

"Our agreements with partners regarding European anti-ballistics are what can really add security for our people. We must move together – every company and every country must be true defenders of life. Joint capabilities are sufficient, and together we can build a truly reliable defense for Ukraine and the whole of Europe. Thanks to everyone who helps," the president added.